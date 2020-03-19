Live updates: COVID-19 in Juneau and Alaska

This post will be updated daily with information about the coronavirus. Scroll down for older information.
COVID-19 Numbers
News & Information from state agencies
- COVID-19 news and information from the Governor’s Office
- COVID-19 information and updates from Alaska Department of Health and Social Services
- COVID-19 unemployment information from Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development
News & Information for Juneau
- COVID-19 news and information from the City and Borough of Juneau
- COVID-19 news and information from Bartlett Regional Hospital
- COVID-19 news and information from Capital Transit
- Juneau schools are closed until March 30, 2020
- Information about free meals for students
- Juneau International Airport’s COVID-19 response
- Latest news from Cruise Lines International Association – Alaska
- KTOO’s guide to take-out and delivery dining in Juneau