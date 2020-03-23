Watch live: Gov. Dunleavy’s COVID-19 update for March 23

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s latest COVID-19 press conference is scheduled for 6 p.m. today.

Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink will also participate.

There have been several new developments with the virus since the last briefing on Friday. Eight new cases were confirmed Saturday. By Sunday night, health officials had confirmed a total of 32 cases across a growing number of Alaska communities. State officials also said yesterday that community transmission appears to be underway in Anchorage.

Watch the press conference live on this post, the governor’s Facebook or Livestream pages, or on 360 North television.