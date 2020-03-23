Juneau tells residents to ‘hunker down,’ votes to close nonessential businesses for 2 weeks

Starting Tuesday at 5 p.m, most residents of the City and Borough of Juneau are required to stay home in order to slow the spread of coronavirus.

The Juneau Assembly passed a resolution in a special meeting Monday night ordering people to “hunker down.” It also closes nonessential businesses for the next two weeks.

The resolution includes a number of exemptions for critical businesses related to health care, construction, shipping and home repair. Those businesses must still comply with “social distancing” guideline, like maintaining a 6-foot distance between employees and members of the public.

Juneau learned of its first confirmed case of COVID-19 — the disease caused by the new coronavirus — on Sunday. Officials reported that the adult patient is quarantining at home.

The state issued a mandate similar to the Assembly’s earlier in the day Monday. It bans gatherings of more than 10 people. The state also issued a mandate requiring a 14-day quarantine for travelers arriving in Alaska from out of state, similar to a mandate the Assembly passed on Sunday.