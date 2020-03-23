KTOO

Juneau tells residents to ‘hunker down,’ votes to close nonessential businesses for 2 weeks

Traffic moves down Marine Way past Juneau City Hall on Sept. 25, 2017. (Photo by Jeremy Hsieh/KTOO)
Traffic moves down Marine Way past Juneau City Hall on Sept. 25, 2017. The City and Borough of Juneau voted late Monday to close all nonessential businesses and told residents to stay home as much as possible to limit the spread of COVID-19.  (Photo by Jeremy Hsieh/KTOO)

Starting Tuesday at 5 p.m, most residents of the City and Borough of Juneau are required to stay home in order to slow the spread of coronavirus. 

The Juneau Assembly passed a resolution in a special meeting Monday night ordering people to “hunker down.” It also closes nonessential businesses for the next two weeks.  

The resolution includes a number of exemptions for critical businesses related to health care, construction, shipping and home repair. Those businesses must still comply with “social distancing” guideline, like maintaining a 6-foot distance between employees and members of the public. 

Juneau learned of its first confirmed case of COVID-19 the disease caused by the new coronavirus — on Sunday. Officials reported that the adult patient is quarantining at home. 

The state issued a mandate similar to the Assembly’s earlier in the day Monday. It bans gatherings of more than 10 people. The state also issued a mandate requiring a 14-day quarantine for travelers arriving in Alaska from out of state, similar to a mandate the Assembly passed on Sunday.

