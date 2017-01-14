National News
Charlie Oen was addicted to heroin as a teenager. At 25, he’s now clean and a peer counselor in Lima, Ohio, where he tries to help people who started using drugs before he was born.
A woman with ALS was able to type just by thinking about the letters, and people with cancer found their anxiety and depression erased by a single encounter with magic mushrooms.
Once again, President-elect Donald Trump is praising the Russian president as a stronger and more strategic leader than Barack Obama.
The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund says 64 officers were shot and killed in 2016 — an increase of more than 50 percent over 2015. It’s the highest since 2011, when the tally was 73.
Repairs at Port MacKenzie are adding up to millions in costs for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. Port director Marc Van Dongen told Alaska Public Media that a planned permanent repair in 2017 may cost another $1.5 million on top of money…
Bethel’s acting city manager will officially take over the job Jan. 2. KYUK-AM reports Pete Williams accepted the position during a recent meeting. He will permanently replace Ann Capela, who cut her contract a year short. Williams started filling in…
Fairbanks police have arrested two people suspected of involvement in a shooting two weeks ago that left a man seriously wounded. Police say 19-year-old Curtis Frary and 21-year-old Niikia Brown are charged with felony assault in the shooting of 28-year-old…
Blizzard and severe weather warnings remain in effect for communities on the northwest coast of Alaska as a winter storm continues to bring wind, heavy snow and in some cases rain. The National Weather Service says visibility in Nome was…
The Ketchikan Gateway Borough Assembly has rescheduled its regular meeting from Monday to Tuesday, in observance of the New Year’s holiday. The agenda for Tuesday is a light one. Among the few action items is a public hearing and second vote on changes to the borough’s ethics code.
Eruptions at a volcano in the Eastern Aleutian Islands are thought to have begun earlier than previously thought. According to a retrospective analysis, the Alaska Volcano Observatory now thinks Bogoslof volcano first erupted on Dec. 16.
A Soldotna man with a felony record has been arrested on weapons and drug charges.