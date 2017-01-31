Alaska's Energy Desk
Seeing the value of the forest in the trees: Chugach enters California’s carbon market
Instead of selling their trees directly, Chugach Alaska Corporation is selling the carbon stored in those trees. There’s a market for this in California, and it recently opened up to Alaskan landowners.
Three electric utilities serving the Anchorage area — Chugach Electric Association, Municipal Light & Power and Matanuska Electric Association– on Monday announced a preliminary agreement to work together to provide lower-cost power.
Bethel native Natalie Hanson, 26, has set a new American record in women’s powerlifting. Hanson squatted 578.7 pounds, more than three times her body weight, and more than 33 pounds over the former record Saturday, Jan. 28, in Milwaukee.
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski had an opportunity Tuesday morning to block President Donald Trump’s pick for Education secretary.
Thousands of Alaskans have raised objections to Betsy DeVos, but Murkowski voted in the Education Committee to send the nomination to the full Senate for a vote, and Alaska education activists are angry.
After more than two dozen explosions, Bogoslof Volcano has finally dropped ash on Unalaska. In its longest eruption since activity began six weeks ago, the volcano dusted the island with less than a millimeter of ash Monday night and produced a strong sulfurous smell.