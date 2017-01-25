Entrenched in a new industry facing an uncertain future in the Last Frontier, an Anchorage lawyer specializing in marijuana law is a bit of a pioneer, staking a claim that could be either a bonanza or a bust. Jana Weltzin is only 30 years old, young for a lawyer who has already had a large role shaping the regulations for a brand new business sector.
Anchorage Democrat state Rep. Chris Tuck has introduced House Bill 2, which would allow private employers to openly use a veteran hire preference if they choose to. “Employers know that when military people are discharged, they come with some great skills and abilities through their training,” Tuck said.
The state government is gearing up for a major battle against the opioid epidemic sweeping through the state. Alaska recently received a $4.2 million grant for a five-year “Project Hope” program from the federal government’s Department of Health and Human Services.
The Juneau Access Project envisions 50 more miles of road up Lynn Canal to a ferry terminal closer to the road system. It has divided the Juneau community for decades and faces significant opposition from other southeast cities including Haines and Skagway. Alaska Gov. Bill Walker pulled the plug on the $574 million project last month.
The Juneau Assembly heard more than 90 minutes of testimony from dozens of residents including merchants, social workers and homeless people themselves who all agreed on one thing: Juneau has a serious homeless problem. But speakers had radically different viewpoints.