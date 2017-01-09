Upcoming Events
january
wed11jan7:00 pmMudroomsReal People. Real Stories. Live on Stage.
Theme: Letting Go

Speakers: Kris Sell, Justin Parish, Mickey Lesley, Ryan Stanley, Linda Buckley, Skip Gray and Bhagavati Braun

$7 cash at door

Live music by Carl Reese
Each Mudrooms event features seven-minute personal stories from seven people on a monthly theme.
For this Mudrooms, all proceeds will benefit KTOO Public Media!
Theme: Letting Go
Speakers: Kris Sell, Justin Parish, Mickey Lesley, Ryan Stanley, Linda Buckley, Skip Gray and Bhagavati Braun
$7 cash at door
Live music by Carl Reese
(Wednesday) 7:00 pm
Northern Light United Church
400 W. 11th Street, Juneau, AK 99801
sat14jan8:00 pmKRNN Spotlight Series - Soul, Funk and Rhythm and Blues
The KRNN Spotlight Series presents a very special evening with Gamble & The High Costa Living, live in concert, and recorded for broadcast. Shake off those winter blues and
The KRNN Spotlight Series presents a very special evening with Gamble & The High Costa Living, live in concert, and recorded for broadcast.
Shake off those winter blues and dust off those blue suede shoes with this ten-piece all-star ensemble featuring some of the greatest soul, funk, and rhythm & blues hits of the 60s and 70s from Barry Gordy’s Motown, Chicago’s Stax Records, Memphis’s Goldwax Label and more. Hits by Sam Cooke, Otis Redding, Aretha Franklin, Martha Reeves, Sam & Dave, Stevie Wonder, and more, performed by Mike Gamble, Collette Costa, Doug Bridges, Mike Stanley, Tim Powers, Jill Taylor, Katy Grigrio, Terry Schwarz, Alexei Painter, and Dale The Whale McFarland.
The event will include a no-host bar, a Don Cornelius Soul Train stroll line, and sweet sweet soul music!
This is an over-21 event, tickets $15 in advance HERE the station.
(Saturday) 8:00 pm
Juneau Arts and Culture Center
tue24jan7:00 pm- 8:30 pmForum: Coming into the CountryAlaska's Energy Desk hosts this discussion
In January, Alaska's Energy Desk is celebrating the anniversary of the publication of John McPhee's 1977 book "Coming into the Country." On Jan. 24, 2017, Willie Hensley
In January, Alaska’s Energy Desk is celebrating the anniversary of the publication of John McPhee’s 1977 book “Coming into the Country.” On Jan. 24, 2017, Willie Hensley and other guests featured in the book will join us on stage as we discuss the Alaska of the 1970s and how the past (and the book) shaped the state today.
A simultaneous live forum in Anchorage will feature Pat Pourchot and other guests. Studios will be linked so audiences can participate in both discussions.
(Tuesday) 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
@360
360 Egan Drive, Juneau AK
sat28jan6:00 pmSeafood Festival2017 KTOO Taku Fisheries Seafood Festival
Join us for the ever growing annual KTOO and Taku Fisheries Seafood Festival with more than a dozen halibut, salmon and rockfish dishes to choose from, a variety of desserts,
Join us for the ever growing annual KTOO and Taku Fisheries Seafood Festival with more than a dozen halibut, salmon and rockfish dishes to choose from, a variety of desserts, live music from the Rob Cohen Jazz Group and a silent auction.
The seafood was generously donated by Taku Fisheries and will be prepared by the following participating restaurants:
- Breeze-In
- The Rookery Café
- Salt
- The Coconut Thai Cuisine
- TK Maquire’s at the Prospector
- V’s Cellar Door
- Saffron
- Twilight Café
Desserts by:
- Coppa
- Gla-School Grinds
- Heritage Coffee Roasting Company
All food is included in the ticket prize. No-host bar service provided by Salt Restaurant.
The annual KTOO & Taku Fisheries Seafood Festival is KTOO’s major fundraiser, and all proceeds from tickets sales and the silent auction benefit KTOO.
The annual tutored beer tasting by Alaskan Brewing Company at 5 p.m. is the kick-off to the 2017 KTOO and Taku Fisheries Seafood Festival. Your opportunity to sample some of the Alaskan Brewing Companies finest beers, to taste some of their new varieties and to learn about the magic behind their unique flavors and award winning brews. After the tutored beer tasting, you are welcome to stay on for the Seafood Festival which starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are sold separately. Get your tickets for the beer tasting and the Seafood Festival here, and join us for a night of food, drink and dancing to raise funds for public media in Juneau!
Sponsored by
(Saturday) 6:00 pm
Centennial Hall
101 Egan Drive, Juneau, Alaska 99801
KTOO Public Media
may
TICKETS KTOO is honored to host NPR humorist and award winning author, David Sedaris this May 14th at Juneau Douglas High School. He'll read new, original pieces for an
KTOO is honored to host NPR humorist and award winning author, David Sedaris this May 14th at Juneau Douglas High School. He’ll read new, original pieces for an hour, and will sign books before and after the performance. We’re told the book signings are just as much a part of the event as the readings, and he sticks around until the last person wanting to connect has a chance. Hearthside Books will be on hand selling his latest.
MATURE CONTENT: Adult Language and Themes.
BABIES – Discouraged. Ticket required for all ages.
CHILDREN – Recommended for ages 13 and older.
With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, David Sedaris has become one of America’s pre-eminent humor writers. The great skill with which he slices through cultural euphemisms and political correctness proves that Sedaris is a master of satire and one of the most observant writers addressing the human condition today.
Sedaris is the author of “Barrel Fever” and “Holidays on Ice,” as well as collections of personal essays, “Naked,” “Me Talk Pretty One Day,” “Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim,” “When You Are Engulfed in Flames,” and his most recent book, “Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls,” each of which have become immediate best sellers. The audio version of “Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls,” is a 56th Annual GRAMMY Awards Nominee for Best Spoken Word Album. Sedaris is the author of the New York Times best-selling collection of fables, titled “Squirrel Seeks Chipmunk: A Modest Bestiary (with illustrations by Ian Falconer.) He was also the editor of “Children Playing before a Statue of Hercules: An Anthology of Outstanding Stories.” Sedaris’ pieces appear regularly in The New Yorker and have twice been included in “the Best American Essays.” There are a total of ten million copies of his books in print and they have been translated into 29 languages.
An Evening with David Sedaris is made possible with support from:
(Sunday) 7:00 pm
Juneau Douglas High School
KTOO