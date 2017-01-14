North Pole’s Santa Claus (Photo courtesy of Santa Claus’ Facebook page)

‘Naughty’ Facebook locks North Pole Santa Claus out of account

by Wes Early, Alaska Public Media
- A North Pole city councilmember named Santa Claus saw his Facebook account suspended this month. Facebook told him he had to prove his identity to get it re-established.

Woman stable after being struck by vehicle while walking downtown

by Tripp J Crouse, KTOO
- A woman, who was walking downtown, was struck by a vehicle is in stable condition. According to the Juneau Police Department, the 56-year-old woman was crossing the street about 4 p.m. Friday and was standing near the median. She was not using a crosswalk. A 53-year-old male driver was driving south on Main Street and began to slowly turn into the parking lot behind the Alaska USA Federal Credit Union.
Seth Herald for NPR

A Peer Recovery Coach Walks The Front Lines Of America’s Opioid Epidemic

by Seth Herald, NPR News
- Charlie Oen was addicted to heroin as a teenager. At 25, he's now clean and a peer counselor in Lima, Ohio, where he tries to help people who started using drugs before he was born.
A crew works on a sewer system in a rural Alaska village. Photo courtesy USDA Rural Development.

Federal act funds water infrastructure in western AK

by Tyler Stup, KNOM
- A federal act signed by the president this month will bring millions of dollars for water and sewer systems in Alaska over a five-year period.
(Photo illustration by Jeremy Hsieh/KTOO)

Top 10 things that we talked about at the water cooler in 2016

by Tripp J Crouse, KTOO
- It’s the end of the year (as we know it), and that means we’re looking back at your most popular stories produced at KTOO. For 2016 we’re narrowing down the list to stories produced from of the KTOO building or that have a specific tie to Juneau. Some serial stories are incorporated into one entry.

Watch and listen to KTOO’s 2016 concerts

by Scott Burton, KTOO
- Check out this compilation of music produced by public media in Juneau in 2016.
(Photo illustration by Jeremy Hsieh/KTOO)

Juneau’s biggest stories of 2016

by Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO
- As 2016 winds down, here's a look at Juneau’s biggest stories of the year.

Monitoring Bogoslof: How life responds to volcanic destruction

by Zoë Sobel, Alaska's Energy Desk
- Bogoslof Island is now a natural laboratory where researchers can see how the island and its ecosystem respond to volcanic activity.
Chris Kenney's ashes sit next to one of his wood carvings on a table stand in his brother Rob Kenney's house. (Photo by Lisa Phu/KTOO)

Juneau homicide case coming to a close after two years

by Matt Miller, KTOO
- Nora Edith Thomas, 28, may spend 16 years in prison for the stabbing death of Christopher Kenney.

Upcoming Events

january

sat14jan8:00 pmKRNN Spotlight Series - Soul, Funk and Rhythm and Blues

may

sun14may7:00 pmDavid Sedaris

David Sedaris - Only a few seats left! KTOO presents an evening with NPR humorist & best-selling author David Sedaris - Sunday, May 14, 2017
Juneau
Alaska

National News

Seth Herald for NPR

A Peer Recovery Coach Walks The Front Lines Of America’s Opioid Epidemic

| Alcohol & Substance Abuse, Featured News, Nation & World, National News, NPR News | No Comments

Charlie Oen was addicted to heroin as a teenager. At 25, he’s now clean and a peer counselor in Lima, Ohio, where he tries to help people who started using drugs before he was born.

Image by Catherine MacBride/Getty Images

From Psychedelics To Alzheimer’s, 2016 Was A Good Year For Brain Science

| Health, Mental Health, National News, NPR News | No Comments

A woman with ALS was able to type just by thinking about the letters, and people with cancer found their anxiety and depression erased by a single encounter with magic mushrooms.

As U.S. confronts Russia, Trump’s admiration of Putin is consistent

| Federal Government, Nation & World, NPR News, Politics, Public Safety | No Comments

Once again, President-elect Donald Trump is praising the Russian president as a stronger and more strategic leader than Barack Obama.

Number of police officers killed by firearms rose in 2016, study finds

| Nation & World, NPR News, Public Safety | No Comments

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund says 64 officers were shot and killed in 2016 — an increase of more than 50 percent over 2015. It’s the highest since 2011, when the tally was 73.

See More National News

More Alaska News

Borough faces rising cost of dock repairs at Port Mackenzie

| Recent News | No Comments

Repairs at Port MacKenzie are adding up to millions in costs for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. Port director Marc Van Dongen told Alaska Public Media that a planned permanent repair in 2017 may cost another $1.5 million on top of money…

Bethel hires new city manager

| Recent News | No Comments

Bethel’s acting city manager will officially take over the job Jan. 2. KYUK-AM reports Pete Williams accepted the position during a recent meeting. He will permanently replace Ann Capela, who cut her contract a year short. Williams started filling in…

Fairbanks police arrest 2 suspects in Dec. 13 shooting

| Recent News | No Comments

Fairbanks police have arrested two people suspected of involvement in a shooting two weeks ago that left a man seriously wounded. Police say 19-year-old Curtis Frary and 21-year-old Niikia Brown are charged with felony assault in the shooting of 28-year-old…

Storms continue in northwest Alaska; Fairbanks digs out

| Recent News | No Comments

Blizzard and severe weather warnings remain in effect for communities on the northwest coast of Alaska as a winter storm continues to bring wind, heavy snow and in some cases rain. The National Weather Service says visibility in Nome was…

Fairbanks police arrest 2 suspects in Dec. 13 shooting

| Crime & Courts, Interior, Recent News | No Comments

Fairbanks police have arrested two people suspected of involvement in a shooting two weeks ago that left a man seriously wounded.

Ketchikan Assembly to consider more conflicts of interest

| Local Government, Recent News, Southeast | No Comments

The Ketchikan Gateway Borough Assembly has rescheduled its regular meeting from Monday to Tuesday, in observance of the New Year’s holiday. The agenda for Tuesday is a light one. Among the few action items is a public hearing and second vote on changes to the borough’s ethics code.

Analysis unearths earlier Bogoslof eruptions

| Aleutians, Recent News, Weather | No Comments

Eruptions at a volcano in the Eastern Aleutian Islands are thought to have begun earlier than previously thought. According to a retrospective analysis, the Alaska Volcano Observatory now thinks Bogoslof volcano first erupted on Dec. 16.

Soldotna convicted felon arrested on weapon, drug charges

| Crime & Courts, Recent News, Southcentral | No Comments

A Soldotna man with a felony record has been arrested on weapons and drug charges.

See More Alaska News