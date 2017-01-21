In January, Alaska’s Energy Desk is celebrating the anniversary of the publication of John McPhee’s 1977 book “Coming into the Country.” On Jan. 24, 2017, Willie Hensley and other guests featured in the book will join us on stage as we discuss the Alaska of the 1970s and how the past (and the book) shaped the state today.

A simultaneous live forum in Anchorage will feature Pat Pourchot and other guests. Studios will be linked so audiences can participate in both discussions.