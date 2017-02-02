The Alaska legislature has a lot on its plate trying to fix the state’s multi-billion dollar budget deficit. Economist Gunnar Knapp says Alaskans have been very good at announcing what they don’t want, but now they need to think about what they will accept.Sometimes a scoop of ice cream or a swig of beer can help that reality go down easier.
Crime & Courts
Appeals Court to issue opinion on possible DNA testing in 35 year old Juneau homicide
Newton Lambert is currently serving a 99 year sentence for the April 1982 murder of Anne Benolken in Juneau. But he wants testing of evidence found on James Benolken’s clothing that could provide a clue about another potential suspect.
It’s a messy process, and unusually slow, but President Donald Trump made headway this week in filling his cabinet. Alaska’s U.S. senators have helped him, in different degrees. With a new, colorful president in the White House, each of them has to decide how close to stand to the standard-bearer of their party.
Juneau’s three state legislators spoke at the most recent Native Issues Forum, sponsored by the Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska. A question from an audience member prompted discussion about the transboundary between Alaska and British Columbia.
ConocoPhillips on Thursday announced it netted $115 million in Alaska last quarter — almost double what it earned in the third quarter. But the company is still grappling with a multi-billion-dollar global loss.