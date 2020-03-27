Anchorage patient first to die in Alaska after positive COVID-19 test

The first person to die in Alaska after testing positive for COVID-19 passed away Friday at Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage.

In a written statement, the hospital said the patient had come in for treatment for an “unrelated reason” on Monday. The statement said the patient tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, on Wednesday.

“At that time, the patient was doing well, following self-isolating protocol in their residence,” the hospital’s statement says.

Later, the patient’s condition took a turn for the worse. Alaska Native Medical Center’s emergency department was notified that “the patient’s condition was deteriorating rapidly, and advised the patient to return to the hospital,” the statement says.

“Upon arrival, the staff were ready to place the patient in immediate isolation to decrease exposure to staff or patients,” the statement says.

The patient died Friday after being admitted to the hospital’s negative pressure unit.

They’re the first person to have died in Alaska of COVID-19. One Alaskan died from the disease on March 16 in Washington state.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Alaska continues to grow. By Friday, the state reported 85 known cases, up from 69 the day before.

This is a developing story.