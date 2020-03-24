A second person in Juneau has tested positive for COVID-19

A patient with COVID-19 is currently in intensive care at Bartlett Regional Hospital.

This is Juneau’s second confirmed case of the virus. The city announced on Sunday that another person had tested positive for the disease and is recovering at home.

This is the first case of hospitalization related to coronavirus in Alaska. In a press conference on Monday, the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services said all patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recovering at home.

State health officials say both of the people in Juneau’s who are sick appear to have caught the virus while traveling. According to a release from the City and Borough of Juneau, the second patient recently visited Portland and Washington state.

State and local health officials are working with the latest patient’s family to track down people who may have recently come into contact with the patient.

Two more people in Ketchikan have also tested positive for the virus and neither of them have been traveling.

The city’s emergency manager Abner Hoage says state public health authorities are investigating who the patients have had recent contact with — both are at home in self-isolation.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 39 people in Alaska across 8 communities have tested positive for the virus.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.