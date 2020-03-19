Dunleavy: Alaska’s borders with Canada to remain open

Gov. Mike Dunleavy said Canada’s border restrictions are not affecting Alaska’s crossings in Southeast Alaska or the Alaska Highway. That was in response to a reporter’s question during a press conference on Thursday.

“It was really for non-essential travel for folks coming from other countries,” he said. “But here in Alaska, that being our only neighbor via land, those four border crossings are still open,” Dunleavy said.

A day before, Canada announced it was closing its borders to “non-essential travel” to prevent the spread of coronavirus. That led to concern from people in the Southeast communities of Haines, Skagway and Hyder whose only road access runs through British Columbia.