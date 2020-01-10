Changes to the websites for KTOO and 360 North

Starting on Saturday, Jan. 11, you may notice some improvements to the layout and design of KTOO.org. As a part of the website redesign, we’ve consolidated our digital services in order to better serve our online audience. (During the upgrade, our web site will be offline for part of the day on Saturday).

One big change: We’re merging the website for our TV channel, 360 North, into our organization’s main site, KTOO.org. You can continue to find 360 North and KTOO on the air in all the usual places — the only change is that you’ll find information about 360 North and its programs on KTOO.org.

KTOO has always been the organization behind 360 North and Gavel Alaska, and that hasn’t changed: We’ve just decided we could better serve our audience and our mission by consolidating everything into one website. Now all our programs and content will be on one site, no matter where they originally aired.

If you have any comments for us, or if you need help finding anything, please don’t hesitate to contact us with questions.

About KTOO

Community volunteers founded the organization in 1972 and started broadcasting on the radio in Juneau on Jan. 27, 1974, with a heavy commitment to local service, community access and diverse viewpoints.

In 1977, we launched a television production unit to provide daily legislative coverage, and 18 months later, KTOO-TV signed on the air as a fledgling PBS station on Oct. 1, 1978. By 1983, the TV station was broadcasting on low-power translators through Southeast Alaska.

Today, KTOO provides a variety of public services throughout Alaska. In addition to providing Alaska Public Media program services (PBS, PBS KIDS and Create) to Southeast Alaska, KTOO operates a full-time cable and satellite television channel, 360 North, which beams live C-SPAN-style legislative coverage throughout the state with Gavel Alaska. The channel expanded in 2007 to provide a wide variety of Alaska programming on a year-round basis.

You can read more about KTOO and our history on our about page.

Alaska has a lot going on right now. Never miss the important parts with insightful (and entertaining) news from The Signal, the best weekly Alaska news email. Email This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.