Alaska Marine Highway to turn away passengers with flu-like symptoms

by

Passengers load and unload luggage at the Haines Ferry Terminal. (Photo by Henry Leasia/KHNS)

The Alaska Marine Highway System says it will begin turning away ferry passengers with coronavirus- or flu-like symptoms.

That’s in an effort to avoid disruptions or a situation involving potentially infected passengers quarantined on board.

A statement Thursday notes that the state ferry system is required to immediately report any illness of passengers or crew to federal authorities. Those turned away will be given a full refund. Bookings can be canceled without any fees or penalties through April 8

