State extends Alaska school closures and enacts new restrictions for Fairbanks, Ketchikan businesses

Alaska Health Commissioner Adam Crum has announced new business closures for the boroughs of Fairbanks and Ketchikan.

The mandate for those boroughs closes hair salons, tattoo parlors, massage therapy and other personal care services that require close contact.

It’s a response to “the increasing concerns of new cases of COVID-19,” Crum said. The mandate goes into effect Saturday at 8 a.m.

Also on Friday, Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz issued an “emergency hunker down order” for the state’s largest city. It goes into effect Sunday.

By Friday, 14 people in Alaska had tested positive for the virus, out of more than 700 samples. That’s two more since Thursday — one more each in Ketchikan and Fairbanks.

Crum also announced an extension of school closures. Public and private schools are closed to students through May 1, he said. Students will receive instruction through distance delivery, he said.

This story has been updated.