Juneau resident is one of 13 new coronavirus cases in Alaska announced Thursday

Another Juneau resident has tested positive for COVID-19. According to a press release from the City and Borough of Juneau, state officials weren’t able to identify the source of the virus after a thorough investigation, which indicates community spread.

Juneau’s case is one of 13 new cases reported on Thursday by the state, including seven new cases in the Kenai Peninsula Borough, four in Anchorage and one case in the North Slope Borough.

In total, 32 Juneau residents have tested positive for the virus and 29 people have recovered.

Most of the cases in the capital city have been linked to the Lemon Creek Correctional Center, where 11 staff members have tested positive for the disease since April. So far, there have been no reports of inmates testing positive for the virus. As of Thursday afternoon, no one could be reached at the correctional center to comment if this latest case is connected.

Juneau’s last reported case of COVID-19 was May 22.