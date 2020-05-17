5th Alaska seafood worker, 11th Lemon Creek prison staffer test positive for COVID-19

A seafood worker has tested positive for the coronavirus, the fifth seafood industry worker to test positive in Alaska, according to the state’s Department of Health and Social Services.

In a press release, the department says the worker was still in quarantine in Anchorage. Under state guidelines, fisheries workers are required to quarantine for two weeks at their destination communities.

It is unclear why the person was in Anchorage at the time of the positive test, and DHSS did not answer phone calls or respond to an email request for more information before deadline. The case makes the 10th nonresident to test positive for the virus in Alaska.

The state also announced the 11th positive case of the coronavirus among staff members at Juneau’s Lemon Creek Correctional Center. Last week, the Alaska Department of Corrections announced that all inmates and staff would be tested for the virus. The Department of Health and Social Services said in a Sunday press release that the remainder of those results will be back “soon.”

Four new coronavirus cases were reported among Alaska residents on Sunday. Two of those cases were in Anchorage, one was the Lemon Creek staff member in Juneau, and the fourth was reported in Homer.