Saturday update: 5 new Alaskans diagnosed with COVID-19

State health officials are reporting that three women and two men tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Two of them are from the Matanuska Susitna Borough, one from Anchorage and two from the Kenai Peninsula Borough.

That brings the total to 314 Alaskans diagnosed so far. But of those people, nearly half of them — or 147 — have recovered.

The state reported no new deaths or hospitalizations. And, so far, 9,655 tests have been done for the virus in the state. However, because some people have been tested more than once, it’s unclear exactly how many Alaskans have been tested for the virus.

Slightly more women than men in Alaska have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The state has also begun reporting the race and ethnicities of people who have tested positive in the state.

About half — or more than 160 — of the people who have tested positive for the virus in Alaska are white. In 85 cases, the person’s race is unknown. Nearly nine percent — or about 30 people — are Asian. Just below five percent, or 14 people, are Alaska Native or American Indian.

Nationally, more than 690,000 people have tested positive for the virus. By Saturday, 35,443 people had died, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.