Third Alaskan dies of COVID-19 as case count rises to 114

Another Alaskan has died from COVID-19 as the official number of novel coronavirus cases reached 114 on Sunday, according to the Alaska Department of Health & Social Services.

It’s the third Alaskan to die from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The patient was a 73-year-old Anchorage resident who was admitted to an Anchorage hospital on March 23 and died on the evening of March 28, according to DHSS.

The total number of positive tests climbed by 12 from Saturday to Sunday.

Five of the new cases were in the greater Anchorage area — four in Anchorage proper and one in the Chugiak/Eagle River area. Another five were in the Fairbanks area, including one new case in North Pole. Two were in Southeast Alaska, one in Juneau and one in Ketchikan.

Half of the new cases were confirmed to be in close contact with previously-diagnosed patients, while just one was travel-related. The remaining five new cases are still under investigation.

According to a release from the City and Borough of Juneau on Sunday, the source of the virus for the newest case and another case confirmed on March 27 are currently under investigation.

This story has been updated.