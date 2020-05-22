Another Juneau resident has tested positive for COVID-19

Health officials announced that another person from the Juneau-area has tested positive for COVID-19. According to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, the person is from Douglas.

It’s not clear if they are physically located in the city however, the state didn’t provide any further information.

To date, 31 Juneau residents have tested positive for the virus; the majority of them have recovered.

Most of the city’s cases came from an outbreak at the Lemon Creek Correctional Center. State officials began testing staff members and inmates there late last week. 165 people were tested, 44 people declined. A Department of Corrections spokesperson did not return emails seeking information on whether the city’s latest case is related to that outbreak.

Meanwhile, the City and Borough of Juneau began offering testing to residents experiencing homelessness and using city shelters. They’ve tested 78 people so far. City spokesperson Mila Cosgrove says the results have not yet come back from the Fairbanks public health lab.

Three people have reported symptoms and are currently in isolation at Centennial Hall pending test results.

This story has been updated with more information from the state’s Department of Health and Social Services.