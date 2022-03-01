Special Program: Answering your questions about Bartlett Regional Hospital

Juneau’s Bartlett Regional Hospital has seen a lot of upper-level staff turnover over the last year.
Two chief executive officers, a chief financial officer, chief operating officer and a chief behavioral health officer have all departed, sometimes on very short notice.
Despite the turnover and ongoing pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic, staff say hospital operations are stable and they are prioritizing patient care.
As the board works on recruiting new leaders, what does the future of Juneau’s city-owned hospital look like?
KTOO News is hosting a live, one-hour special on Friday, March 11 from 10-11 a.m. to talk about hospital management and operations with the people tasked with overseeing it.
Panelists
- Jerel Humphrey, Bartlett Regional Hospital interim CEO
- Michelle Hale, Juneau Assembly liaison to Bartlett’s Board of Directors
- Kenny Solomon-Gross, President of the Board of Directors
- KTOO reporter Claire Stremple
- KTOO daily news editor Rashah McChesney
What questions do you have?
We want to hear from you. Let us know what you would like to ask the panelists.