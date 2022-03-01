Special Program: Answering your questions about Bartlett Regional Hospital

KTOO

Bartlett Regional Hospital 2018 12 01
Bartlett Regional Hospital, pictured here on Dec. 1, 2018, is located at 3260 Hospital Drive in Juneau. (Photo by Jeremy Hsieh/KTOO)

Juneau’s Bartlett Regional Hospital has seen a lot of upper-level staff turnover over the last year. 

Two chief executive officers, a chief financial officer, chief operating officer and a chief behavioral health officer have all departed, sometimes on very short notice.

Despite the turnover and ongoing pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic,  staff say hospital operations are stable and they are prioritizing patient care. 

As the board works on recruiting new leaders, what does the future of Juneau’s city-owned hospital look like? 

KTOO News is hosting a live, one-hour special on Friday, March 11 from 10-11 a.m. to talk about hospital management and operations with the people tasked with overseeing it. 

Panelists

  • Jerel Humphrey, Bartlett Regional Hospital interim CEO
  • Michelle Hale, Juneau Assembly liaison to Bartlett’s Board of Directors
  • Kenny Solomon-Gross, President of the Board of Directors
  • KTOO reporter Claire Stremple
  • KTOO daily news editor Rashah McChesney

What questions do you have?

We want to hear from you. Let us know what you would like to ask the panelists.

