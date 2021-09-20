A second top-level Bartlett hospital staff member resigned

A second top-level employee abruptly resigned from Juneau’s Bartlett Regional Hospital late last week. Chief Behavioral Health Officer Bradley Grigg tendered his resignation on Friday, after four years with the city-owned hospital. Neither the city or the hospital board acknowledged publicly that he’d left until Monday.

In his letter to the hospital’s Board of Directors, he wrote that his position is no longer a good fit due to “personal issues.”

Grigg’s letter came just after CEO Rose Lawthorne stepped down. Lawthorne left her role after six months and was subsequently fired for having an “inappropriate relationship” with a subordinate employee. City manager Rorie Watt declined to comment on whether the resignations are related.

The volunteer-run hospital board will meet on Friday to discuss a plan for hiring a permanent CEO. It is unclear whether the interim CEO, Kathy Callahan or the yet-to-be-hired permanent CEO will hire Grigg’s replacement.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.