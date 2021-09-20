KTOO

CBJ Assembly Meetings | Juneau | Mental Health

A second top-level Bartlett hospital staff member resigned

by

Bradley Grigg in his office on April 15, 2021. (Claire Stremple/KTOO)

A second top-level employee abruptly resigned from Juneau’s Bartlett Regional Hospital late last week. Chief Behavioral Health Officer Bradley Grigg tendered his resignation on Friday, after four years with the city-owned hospital. Neither the city or the hospital board acknowledged publicly that he’d left until Monday.  

In his letter to the hospital’s Board of Directors, he wrote that his position is no longer a good fit due to “personal issues.” 

Grigg’s letter came just after CEO Rose Lawthorne stepped down. Lawthorne left her role after six months and was subsequently fired for having an “inappropriate relationship” with a subordinate employee. City manager Rorie Watt declined to comment on whether the resignations are related.

The volunteer-run hospital board will meet on Friday to discuss a plan for hiring a permanent CEO. It is unclear whether the interim CEO, Kathy Callahan or the yet-to-be-hired permanent CEO will hire Grigg’s replacement.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

Claire Stremple

Alaska News Reporter, KTOO

I believe every Alaskan has a right to timely information about their health and health systems, and their natural environment and its management. My goal is to report thoughtful stories that inform, inspire and quench the curiosity of listeners across the state.

Read next

Bartlett Regional Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Rose Lawhorne walks through a newly converted spillover facility designed to house COVID-19 patients on Monday, April 7, 2020 in Juneau, Alaska. The city decided to remove patients from the Rainforest Recovery Center alcohol and drug treatment building and convert it into a facility for non-critical coronavirus patients. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

The head of Juneau's hospital has resigned

City staff said Bartlett CEO Rose Lawhorne was having an "inappropriate relationship" with a hospital employee which violates the city’s conflict of interest code.

Bartlett Regional Hospital. (Photo by Jennifer Canfield/KTOO)

Juneau's regional hospital opens its COVID wing as case counts rise

About a third of Bartlett Regional Hospital's beds are occupied by patients with illnesses related to COVID infections. Six of its seven beds in its COVID wing were full on Friday morning.

A health care worker with purple gloves handling a COVID-19 test swab

Alaska sees a record high number of new COVID-19 cases for one day, but health officials say that's not the whole story

High case counts are leading to backlogs in testing and contact tracing, but they’re also leading to backlogs in state reporting.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications