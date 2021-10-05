Juneau hospital board names interim CEO after executive shakeup

The board of Juneau’s Bartlett Regional Hospital named an interim CEO at its Special Board of Directors Meeting on Tuesday evening. The volunteer board selected Jerel Humphrey to lead the regional hospital for the next several months until a permanent CEO is hired.

Hospital Human Resources and Risk Management Director Dallas Hargrave said Humphrey was selected from a staffing agency. He will start on Oct. 18.

Humphrey replaces Kathy Callahan, the retired Director of Physician Services, who stepped in as CEO after Rose Lawhorne abruptly resigned last month. Chief Behavioral Health Officer Bradley Grigg also resigned; Humphrey will select his interim replacement. Grigg’s work has been assigned to Alice Nichols who has been working in the department since February.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.