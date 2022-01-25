Juneau’s hospital has lost another senior manager

Bartlett Regional Hospital’s Chief Operating Officer Vlad Toca is no longer employed there. Toca had been in that position for seven months. Before that, he worked at the Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium, or SEARHC, for nearly three years.

Toca is the fifth member of Bartlett’s management team to leave since last February, when CEO Chuck Bill retired.

Rose Lawhorne replaced him, but was fired in September after six months on the job. City officials said she had a relationship with a subordinate employee that violated the city’s conflict of interest code.

The same day that Lawhorne was fired, Chief Behavioral Health Officer Bradley Grigg quit. Neither Grigg nor the city gave a reason for his sudden departure. KTOO has requested access to his expense reports, but the city has refused to turn them over saying they’re part of an active criminal investigation.

Then, Chief Financial Officer Kevin Benson resigned in early January.

Bartlett is Juneau’s only hospital and is the largest in Southeast Alaska. It is owned by the city but managed by a board of directors. Board President Kenny Solomon-Gross has not yet returned a phone call seeking more information. But a hospital spokesperson says Jerel Humphrey, the hospital’s current interim CEO, is planning to address Toca’s departure during a board meeting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.