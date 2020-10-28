Bartlett hospital CEO to retire in February

The CEO of Juneau’s city hospital is retiring.

Charles “Chuck” Bill has been with Bartlett Regional Hospital for six years.

Bill says his tentative last day is Feb. 5. Though when he announced his retirement to the hospital’s Board of Directors on Tuesday, he offered to stay on as an advisor while they find someone else to fill the role.

After 51 years of working in health care, Bill said he’s looking forward to retirement. He and his wife will be moving to Colorado, where he jokes that there is more golf and less rain.

And, COVID-19 has made things harder, but Bill said it was time to retire pandemic regardless.

“It’s difficult but that really wasn’t a driving factor. It was a component of the decision, but it wasn’t a driving factor,” Bill said.

He said he loves Juneau and has had a wonderful time living in the community. And, he said the hospital’s leadership is strong.

“I think the hospital is in a tremendous position,” Bill said.