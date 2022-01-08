Senior leadership shakeup continues at Bartlett as top financial officer resigns

Another top-level Bartlett Regional Hospital employee has resigned.

Chief Financial Officer Kevin Benson’s last day is Jan. 28, according to an email from Bartlett’s human resources director Dallas Hargrave.

Hargrave, who is also a member of the hospital’s senior leadership team, said they’re working to get an interim CFO in place.

Benson has been at Bartlett since late 2018.

He is the third member of Bartlett’s leadership to leave in less than a year. Former CEO Chuck Bill retired in February 2021. He was replaced by Rose Lawhorne. Six months later, she was fired for having a relationship with a subordinate employee.

The same day that Lawhorne resigned, Chief Behavioral Health Officer Bradley Grigg also quit – though hospital and city officials didn’t publicly acknowledge it at the time.

Neither Grigg nor the city gave a reason for his sudden departure. KTOO has requested access to Grigg’s expense reports. The city has refused to turn them over, saying that they’re part of an active criminal investigation.

Bartlett is Juneau’s only hospital and is the largest in Southeast Alaska.