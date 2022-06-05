State Museum setting for student video project.

A four-day video workshop at the Alaska State Museum gave students a chance to produce mini-documentaries using footage gathered at the museum. Their theme was fisheries, tied into the museum’s current Mug Up cannery exhibit. The project was funded by the City and Borough of Juneau and the Alaska State Libraries, Archives and Museum.
Air date: Friday, June 3, 2022
- Full show: Juneau Artists Gallery features work of Rick Kauzlarich. Kids behind the camera at the State Museum. SEAGLA shows film, “Blue Ticket.” Cancer Connection observes National Cancer Day.
- Part 1: Why Rick Kauzlarich paints with his iPad.
- Part 2: Blue Ticket , a historical romance set in Juneau, tells the story of discrimination against gay men in the 1960’s
- Part 3: Cancer Connection celebrates survivors and champions in the battle against cancer.
- Part 4: Marie Drake Planetarium has images from James Webb telescope.