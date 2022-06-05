KTOO

State Museum setting for student video project.

Air date: Friday, June 3, 2022 — Juneau Artists Gallery features work of Rick Kauzlarich. Kids behind the camera at the State Museum. SEAGLA shows film, “Blue Ticket.” Cancer Connection observes National Cancer Day.

Tchabo Acemah, Alanna Zellhumber and Hunter Schall take part at student video workshop at the Alaska State Museum (Photo by Marie Achemah).
Guests: Marie Acemah, Director, See Stories. Anika Linstid, 7th Grader, workshop participant. Ethan Anderson, 8th Grader, workshop participant.
Students in a video workshop at the Alaska State Museum interview Anjuli Grantham, the museum’s curator for statewide services (Photo by Marie Achemah).

 

A four-day video workshop at the Alaska State Museum gave students a chance to produce mini-documentaries using footage gathered at the museum. Their theme was fisheries, tied into the museum’s current Mug Up cannery exhibit. The project was funded by the City and Borough of Juneau and the Alaska State Libraries, Archives and Museum.

