Juneau Afternoon

Blue Ticket , a historical romance set in Juneau, tells the story of discrimination against gay men in the 1960’s

Air date: Friday, June 3, 2022 — Juneau Artists Gallery features work of Rick Kauzlarich. Kids behind the camera at the State Museum. SEAGLA shows film, “Blue Ticket.” Cancer Connection observes National Cancer Day.

Guests: Maureen “Mo” Longworth
The film. Blue Ticket,  tells the story of how gay men were secretly removed from Juneau in the 1960’s. Blue Ticket started out as a play, written by Maureen Longworth. It was later recorded and turned into a movie.

As part of Pride Month, the Southeast Alaska LGBTQ+ Alliance, or SEAGLA, will offer three showings of Blue Ticket at the Gold Town Nickelodeon theatre.

 

 

