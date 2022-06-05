Blue Ticket , a historical romance set in Juneau, tells the story of discrimination against gay men in the 1960’s

The film. Blue Ticket, tells the story of how gay men were secretly removed from Juneau in the 1960’s. Blue Ticket started out as a play, written by Maureen Longworth. It was later recorded and turned into a movie.

As part of Pride Month, the Southeast Alaska LGBTQ+ Alliance, or SEAGLA, will offer three showings of Blue Ticket at the Gold Town Nickelodeon theatre.

Air date: Friday, June 3, 2022