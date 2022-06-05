KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Cancer Connection celebrates survivors and champions in the battle against cancer.

Juneau Artists Gallery features work of Rick Kauzlarich. Kids behind the camera at the State Museum. SEAGLA shows film, "Blue Ticket." Cancer Connection observes National Cancer Day.

Guests: Emily Ricci, cancer survivor and president of Cancer Connection.
 

Marine Park will be a gathering place this Sunday for cancer survivors, who are invited to take part in an annual Celebration of Life Walk. Cancer Connection will also honor community members for their support of programs that help people cope with cancer.

 

 

Air date: Friday, June 3, 2022

