Cancer Connection celebrates survivors and champions in the battle against cancer.

Guests: Emily Ricci, cancer survivor and president of Cancer Connection.
Marine Park will be a gathering place this Sunday for cancer survivors, who are invited to take part in an annual Celebration of Life Walk. Cancer Connection will also honor community members for their support of programs that help people cope with cancer.
Air date: Friday, June 3, 2022
- Full show: Juneau Artists Gallery features work of Rick Kauzlarich. Kids behind the camera at the State Museum. SEAGLA shows film, “Blue Ticket.” Cancer Connection observes National Cancer Day.
- Part 1: Why Rick Kauzlarich paints with his iPad.
- Part 2: State Museum setting for student video project.
- Part 3: Blue Ticket , a historical romance set in Juneau, tells the story of discrimination against gay men in the 1960’s
- Part 4: Marie Drake Planetarium has images from James Webb telescope.