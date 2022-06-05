Why Rick Kauzlarich paints with his iPad.

Rick Kauzlarich is one of the newest members of the Juneau Artists Gallery, a cooperative run by a group of local artists. Rick has worked using more traditional tools of the trade — oils and watercolors — but these days he uses his iPad as his canvas. Instead of a paintbrush, he uses his stylus and a digital technique called layering to give his colors a surreal quality. Kauzlarich says he enjoys the versatility his tablet gives him, to capture the beauty of Alaska’s scenery and wildlife, as well as its people and urban life.

Air date: Friday, June 3, 2022