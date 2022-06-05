Why Rick Kauzlarich paints with his iPad.

Guests: Rick Kauzlarich, June’s Featured Artist at the Juneau Artists Gallery Gallery
Rick Kauzlarich is one of the newest members of the Juneau Artists Gallery, a cooperative run by a group of local artists. Rick has worked using more traditional tools of the trade — oils and watercolors — but these days he uses his iPad as his canvas. Instead of a paintbrush, he uses his stylus and a digital technique called layering to give his colors a surreal quality. Kauzlarich says he enjoys the versatility his tablet gives him, to capture the beauty of Alaska’s scenery and wildlife, as well as its people and urban life.
Air date: Friday, June 3, 2022
- Full show: Juneau Artists Gallery features work of Rick Kauzlarich. Kids behind the camera at the State Museum. SEAGLA shows film, “Blue Ticket.” Cancer Connection observes National Cancer Day.
- Part 1: State Museum setting for student video project.
- Part 2: Blue Ticket , a historical romance set in Juneau, tells the story of discrimination against gay men in the 1960’s
- Part 3: Cancer Connection celebrates survivors and champions in the battle against cancer.
- Part 4: Marie Drake Planetarium has images from James Webb telescope.