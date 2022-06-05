KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Why Rick Kauzlarich paints with his iPad.

Air date: Friday, June 3, 2022 — Juneau Artists Gallery features work of Rick Kauzlarich. Kids behind the camera at the State Museum. SEAGLA shows film, “Blue Ticket.” Cancer Connection observes National Cancer Day.

Fishing on the Bering Sea by Rick Kauzalarich
Guests: Rick Kauzlarich, June’s Featured Artist at the Juneau Artists Gallery Gallery
Rick Kauzlarich is one of the newest members of the Juneau Artists Gallery, a cooperative run by a group of local artists. Rick has worked using more traditional tools of the trade — oils and watercolors — but these days he uses his iPad as his canvas. Instead of a paintbrush, he uses his stylus and a digital technique called layering to give his colors a surreal quality. Kauzlarich says he enjoys the versatility his tablet gives him, to capture the beauty of Alaska’s scenery and wildlife, as well as its people and urban life.

Rich Kauzlarich says he likes the immediacy of digital painting, good for capturing wildlife.

 

 

 

Air date: Friday, June 3, 2022

KTOO is powered by you. Become a member today!
Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications