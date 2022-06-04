Instead of canvas, paint and brush, a Juneau man has turned to his tablet to create art.
On this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, Rick Kauzlarich will talk about his exhibit this month at the Juneau Artists Gallery.
Also in this program:
- Another First Friday event at the State Museum, a screening of mini-documentaries, produced by students.
- Showing of Blue Ticket, a film about how gay men were secretly removed from Juneau in the 1960’s.
- Cancer Connection’s “Celebration of Life” Walk.
Sheli DeLaney hosts Friday’s show. You can catch Juneau Afternoon,Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.
For more information about Juneau Afternoon or to schedule time on the show, email juneauafternoon@ktoo.org.
Part 1: Why Rick Kauzlarich paints with his iPad.
The Juneau Artists Gallery is a cooperative, run by a group of local artists. Rick Kauzlarich is one of their newest members. Rick has worked using canvas, oil, watercolors and more traditional tools of the trade, but these days he uses his iPad to paint with a technique called layering to create beautiful colors and a surreal beauty. His tablet is his canvas captures the beauty of Alaska’s scenery and wildlife, as well as its peoples and urban life.
Part 2: State Museum setting for student video project.
A four day video workshop at the Alaska State Museum gave students a chance to produce mini-documentaries using footage gathered at the museum. There theme was fisheries, based on the museum’s current Mug Up cannery exhibit.
Part 3: Blue Ticket , a historical romance set in Juneau, tells the story of discrimination against gay men in the 1960's
The film. Blue Ticket, tells the story of how gay men were secretly removed from Juneau in the 1960’s. Blue Ticket was originally a play by Maureen Longworth, which was recorded.
As part of Pride Month, the Southeast Alaska LGBTQ+ Alliance, or SEAGLA, will offer three showings of the film at the Gold Town Nickelodeon theatre.
Part 4: Cancer Connection celebrates survivors and champions in the battle against cancer.
Marine Park will be a gathering place this Sunday for cancer survivors, who are invited to take part in a Celebration of Life Walk. Cancer Connection will also honor community members for their support of people struggling with cancer.