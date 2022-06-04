Instead of canvas, paint and brush, a Juneau man has turned to his tablet to create art.

On this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, Rick Kauzlarich will talk about his exhibit this month at the Juneau Artists Gallery.

Also in this program:

Another First Friday event at the State Museum, a screening of mini-documentaries, produced by students.

Showing of Blue Ticket, a film about how gay men were secretly removed from Juneau in the 1960’s.

Cancer Connection’s “Celebration of Life” Walk.

Sheli DeLaney hosts Friday’s show. You can catch Juneau Afternoon,Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.

