KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Marie Drake Planetarium has images from James Webb telescope.

Air date: Friday, June 3, 2022 — Juneau Artists Gallery features work of Rick Kauzlarich. Kids behind the camera at the State Museum. SEAGLA shows film, “Blue Ticket.” Cancer Connection observes National Cancer Day.

Guests: Steve Kocsis, volunteer at Marie Drake Planetarium.
Steve Kocsis, a Juneau astronomy enthusiast, say the Marie Drake Planetarium has access to images from the James Webb space telescope, launched in December, 2021.

Air date: Friday, June 3, 2022

