Marie Drake Planetarium has images from James Webb telescope.

Guests: Steve Kocsis, volunteer at Marie Drake Planetarium.
Steve Kocsis, a Juneau astronomy enthusiast, say the Marie Drake Planetarium has access to images from the James Webb space telescope, launched in December, 2021.
Air date: Friday, June 3, 2022
- Full show: Juneau Artists Gallery features work of Rick Kauzlarich. Kids behind the camera at the State Museum. SEAGLA shows film, “Blue Ticket.” Cancer Connection observes National Cancer Day.
- Part 1: Why Rick Kauzlarich paints with his iPad.
- Part 2: State Museum setting for student video project.
- Part 3: Blue Ticket , a historical romance set in Juneau, tells the story of discrimination against gay men in the 1960’s
- Part 4: Cancer Connection celebrates survivors and champions in the battle against cancer.