Stargazing with Steve Kocsis: Why Easter is on a different dates.

Guests: Steve Kocsis, Marie Drake Planetarium.
Have you ever wondered why Easter falls on a different day every year? Steve Kocsis, with the Marie Drake Planetarium, says it has to do with the Spring Equinox and the moon.
Air date: Friday, April 15, 2022
- Full show: Frithjof Kuepper’s passion for studying algae all over the world. The Douglas Dornan Foundation. Juneau Public Library monthly update. JDHS IGNITE Club Easter fundraiser. Stargazing with Steve Koscis
- Part 1: Dr. Frithjoff Kuepper: Scouting for Alaska research projects on algae.
- Part 2: Douglas-Dornan Foundation grant application process.
- Part 3: Juneau Public Library: New Programs and Marketing Coordinator
- Part 4: JDHS IGNITE Club raises money for school projects.