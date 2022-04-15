KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Stargazing with Steve Kocsis: Why Easter is on a different dates.

Air date: Friday, April 15, 2022 — Frithjof Kuepper’s passion for studying algae all over the world. The Douglas Dornan Foundation. Juneau Public Library monthly update. JDHS IGNITE Club Easter fundraiser. Stargazing with Steve Koscis

Guests: Steve Kocsis, Marie Drake Planetarium.
Have you ever wondered why Easter falls on a different day every year? Steve Kocsis, with the Marie Drake Planetarium, says it has to do with the Spring Equinox and the moon.

 

 

