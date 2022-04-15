Juneau Public Library: New Programs and Marketing Coordinator

Guests: Margaret Luedke, Programs and Marketing Coordinator.
Margaret Luedke has worked for the Juneau Public Library system since 2018. She started out in the Alaska Library Extension department, which provides library services to Alaskans living in remote areas. In her new job as Programs and Marketing Coordinator, she hopes to engage the community in library programs that promote lifelong learning.
Air date: Friday, April 15, 2022
- Full show: Frithjof Kuepper’s passion for studying algae all over the world. The Douglas Dornan Foundation. Juneau Public Library monthly update. JDHS IGNITE Club Easter fundraiser. Stargazing with Steve Koscis
- Part 1: Dr. Frithjoff Kuepper: Scouting for Alaska research projects on algae.
- Part 2: Douglas-Dornan Foundation grant application process.
- Part 3: JDHS IGNITE Club raises money for school projects.
- Part 4: Stargazing with Steve Kocsis: Why Easter is on a different dates.