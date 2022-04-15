KTOO

Juneau Public Library: New Programs and Marketing Coordinator

Air date: Friday, April 15, 2022 — Frithjof Kuepper’s passion for studying algae all over the world. The Douglas Dornan Foundation. Juneau Public Library monthly update. JDHS IGNITE Club Easter fundraiser. Stargazing with Steve Koscis

Guests: Margaret Luedke, Programs and Marketing Coordinator.
Margaret Luedke has worked for the Juneau Public Library system since 2018. She started out in the Alaska Library Extension department, which provides library services to Alaskans living in remote areas. In her new job as Programs and Marketing Coordinator, she hopes to engage the community in library programs that promote lifelong learning.

 

