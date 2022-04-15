Just as a fortune teller read tea leaves, Frithjof Kuepper reads algae to learn more the health of the planet. It’s a science that has taken him on diving expeditions around the world – from the Arctic to the Antarctic – as well as the Canadian Arctic, Japan, Malaysia, Chile and the Falklands.

On this Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, Kuepper will talk about his passion for studying algae.

Also, on this show:

Remembering a young couple. How their legacy of generosity is kept alive through the Douglas-Dornan Foundation.

Meet the Juneau Public Library’s new programs and marketing manager.

The IGNITE Club’s Easter petting zoo.

Stargazing with Steve Kocsis: Easter and the Cosmos.

