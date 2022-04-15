KTOO

Douglas-Dornan Foundation grant application process.

Frithjof Kuepper's passion for studying algae all over the world. The Douglas Dornan Foundation. Juneau Public Library monthly update. JDHS IGNITE Club Easter fundraiser. Stargazing with Steve Koscis

Guests: Paul Douglas and Marcy Larson, Douglas Dornan Fund advisors.
Bryan Douglas and Wythe Dornan moved to Juneau in 1989 to pursue their dreams. They were active in the community and volunteered at the Glory Hole and other organizations.

Bryan Douglas and Wythe Dornan were a young Juneau couple with a passion for community service – a legacy that lives on, long after they were killed in a car crash in 1993. Both were only 27 years old.

Since the Douglas-Dornan Foundation was established in their memory, it has given out more than a half million dollars in charitable donations – with grants that range from $300 to $3,000.

 

