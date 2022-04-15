Douglas-Dornan Foundation grant application process.

Bryan Douglas and Wythe Dornan were a young Juneau couple with a passion for community service – a legacy that lives on, long after they were killed in a car crash in 1993. Both were only 27 years old.

Since the Douglas-Dornan Foundation was established in their memory, it has given out more than a half million dollars in charitable donations – with grants that range from $300 to $3,000.

Air date: Friday, April 15, 2022