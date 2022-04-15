Douglas-Dornan Foundation grant application process.

Bryan Douglas and Wythe Dornan were a young Juneau couple with a passion for community service – a legacy that lives on, long after they were killed in a car crash in 1993. Both were only 27 years old.
Since the Douglas-Dornan Foundation was established in their memory, it has given out more than a half million dollars in charitable donations – with grants that range from $300 to $3,000.
Air date: Friday, April 15, 2022
- Full show: Frithjof Kuepper’s passion for studying algae all over the world. The Douglas Dornan Foundation. Juneau Public Library monthly update. JDHS IGNITE Club Easter fundraiser. Stargazing with Steve Koscis
- Part 1: Dr. Frithjoff Kuepper: Scouting for Alaska research projects on algae.
- Part 2: Juneau Public Library: New Programs and Marketing Coordinator
- Part 3: JDHS IGNITE Club raises money for school projects.
- Part 4: Stargazing with Steve Kocsis: Why Easter is on a different dates.