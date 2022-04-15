Dr. Frithjoff Kuepper: Scouting for Alaska research projects on algae.

Guests: Dr. Frithjoff Kuepper, Chair in Marine Biodiversity at the University of Aberdeen. Lynn Wilbur, Juneau resident and PHD Candidate at the University of Aberdeen.
Dr. Frithjoff Kuepper is in Juneau to work with Lynn Wilbur, a Juneau resident and one of his students at the University of Aberdeen in Scotland, where she is a PHD Candidate. Kuepper, whose specialty is studying algae and marine microorganisms, says Alaska is a place where more research is needed. He hopes to develop some projects with Wilbur.
Air date: Friday, April 15, 2022
- Full show: Frithjof Kuepper’s passion for studying algae all over the world. The Douglas Dornan Foundation. Juneau Public Library monthly update. JDHS IGNITE Club Easter fundraiser. Stargazing with Steve Koscis
- Part 1: Douglas-Dornan Foundation grant application process.
- Part 2: Juneau Public Library: New Programs and Marketing Coordinator
- Part 3: JDHS IGNITE Club raises money for school projects.
- Part 4: Stargazing with Steve Kocsis: Why Easter is on a different dates.