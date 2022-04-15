Dr. Frithjoff Kuepper: Scouting for Alaska research projects on algae.

Air date: Friday, April 15, 2022

Dr. Frithjoff Kuepper is in Juneau to work with Lynn Wilbur, a Juneau resident and one of his students at the University of Aberdeen in Scotland, where she is a PHD Candidate. Kuepper, whose specialty is studying algae and marine microorganisms, says Alaska is a place where more research is needed. He hopes to develop some projects with Wilbur.