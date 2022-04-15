KTOO

JDHS IGNITE Club raises money for school projects.

Air date: Friday, April 15, 2022 — Frithjof Kuepper’s passion for studying algae all over the world. The Douglas Dornan Foundation. Juneau Public Library monthly update. JDHS IGNITE Club Easter fundraiser. Stargazing with Steve Koscis

Guests: Eva Strum and Nina Jeter, IGNITE Club members at Juneau Douglas Yadaa.at kalé High School.
If you’re looking for something special for the kids this Easter holiday, there’s an Easter petting zoo outside the Nugget Mall on Saturday, April 16th  from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. with rabbits, goats and chicks.  It’s a fundraiser for the IGNITE program at Juneau Douglas Yadaa.at kalé High School.

IGNITE stands for: Inspiring Girls Now in Technical Education. It’s a club that gives girls an opportunity to explore the skilled trades and non-traditional career paths through hands-on community projects. like the The Easter petting zoo, which is designed to give children experiences they might not otherwise have with animals.

 

