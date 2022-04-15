JDHS IGNITE Club raises money for school projects.

If you’re looking for something special for the kids this Easter holiday, there’s an Easter petting zoo outside the Nugget Mall on Saturday, April 16th from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. with rabbits, goats and chicks. It’s a fundraiser for the IGNITE program at Juneau Douglas Yadaa.at kalé High School.

IGNITE stands for: Inspiring Girls Now in Technical Education. It’s a club that gives girls an opportunity to explore the skilled trades and non-traditional career paths through hands-on community projects. like the The Easter petting zoo, which is designed to give children experiences they might not otherwise have with animals.

Air date: Friday, April 15, 2022