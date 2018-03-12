Morning update — Monday, March 12, 2018

Concerned by potential slur, students oust Thunder Bears as district mascot

Students decided Saturday that Thunder Bears, which students across the district chose last month, would need to be re-evaluated after an alternative meaning was discovered online.

Juneau-Douglas High School students Molly Minick, Clark Toutai, Theo Houck and Katie McKenna listen as a community member testifies at a meeting about whether to keep the district's Thunder Bear mascot on Saturday, March 10, 2018. (Photo by Adelyn Baxter/KTOO)

Nine student representatives from Thunder Mountain and Juneau-Douglas high schools spent their Saturday morning listening to testimony from members of the community at the state Capitol.

State regulators OK city as party in AEL&P purchase negotiations

The Regulatory Commission of Alaska ruled Friday that the City and Borough of Juneau will be allowed to intervene as a party to the negotiations between Hydro One and Alaska Electric Light and Power’s parent company, Avista.

Hydro One's logo on a tower at its headquarters in Toronto on May 20, 2015. Hydro One says it's Canada's largest electricity transmission and distribution service provider.

Juneau Assembly member Jesse Kiehl said being a part of the discussion will help protect residents from unreasonable rate hikes in the future.

