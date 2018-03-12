Morning update — Monday, March 12, 2018

In this newscast:
- Alaska House leaders eye constitutional measure for dividend: Alaska House leaders plan to pursue a proposal to constitutionally protect the annual check Alaskans receive from the state’s oil-wealth fund.
- Zulkosky takes seat as House District 38 representative: Tiffany Zulkosky took the oath of office Friday to become the state representative for the 38th district, which includes Bethel and 29 villages.
In other news:
Concerned by potential slur, students oust Thunder Bears as district mascot
Students decided Saturday that Thunder Bears, which students across the district chose last month, would need to be re-evaluated after an alternative meaning was discovered online.
Nine student representatives from Thunder Mountain and Juneau-Douglas high schools spent their Saturday morning listening to testimony from members of the community at the state Capitol.
State regulators OK city as party in AEL&P purchase negotiations
The Regulatory Commission of Alaska ruled Friday that the City and Borough of Juneau will be allowed to intervene as a party to the negotiations between Hydro One and Alaska Electric Light and Power’s parent company, Avista.
Juneau Assembly member Jesse Kiehl said being a part of the discussion will help protect residents from unreasonable rate hikes in the future.
Recent headlines
As Iditarod has changed, so has its relationship with its Native roots, mushers sayBefore the ceremonial start Saturday of the 2018 Iditarod, veteran musher Ketil Reitan of Kaktovik remarked on how fewer Inupiaq people are dog mushing nowadays. Fewer than 10 mushers out of the 67 competing in this year’s Iditarod are Alaska Native.
Fishing boats ‘going dark’ raise suspicion of illegal catches, report saysA new report by the international conservation group Oceana highlights several incidents of fishing vessels switching off their Automatic Identification System beacons in no-take fishing areas.
The opioid crisis is surging in black, urban communitiesOpioid overdose deaths among middle-aged black men have increased 245 percent in the past three years in Washington, D.C.
Rep. Guttenberg expected at work Monday after medical scareRep. David Guttenberg was in good spirits jokingly blamed his medical situation on another lawmaker's pie. He's a Democrat from Fairbanks.