Morning update — Monday, March 12, 2018

In this newscast:

Alaska House leaders eye constitutional measure for dividend : Alaska House leaders plan to pursue a proposal to constitutionally protect the annual check Alaskans receive from the state’s oil-wealth fund.

Zulkosky takes seat as House District 38 representative : Tiffany Zulkosky took the oath of office Friday to become the state representative for the 38th district, which includes Bethel and 29 villages.

Rep. Guttenberg expected at work Monday after medical scare: The speaker of the Alaska House said he expects Rep. David Guttenberg back at work Monday. Guttenberg was taken to a hospital Thursday for what was characterized as an unknown medical emergency.

In other news:

Students decided Saturday that Thunder Bears, which students across the district chose last month, would need to be re-evaluated after an alternative meaning was discovered online.

Nine student representatives from Thunder Mountain and Juneau-Douglas high schools spent their Saturday morning listening to testimony from members of the community at the state Capitol.

The Regulatory Commission of Alaska ruled Friday that the City and Borough of Juneau will be allowed to intervene as a party to the negotiations between Hydro One and Alaska Electric Light and Power’s parent company, Avista.

Juneau Assembly member Jesse Kiehl said being a part of the discussion will help protect residents from unreasonable rate hikes in the future.