Alaska House leaders eye constitutional measure for dividend

JUNEAU — Alaska House leaders plan to pursue a proposal to constitutionally protect the annual check Alaskans receive from the state’s oil-wealth fund.
It likely won’t be a full dividend. House Finance Committee co-chair Paul Seaton says he anticipates a new calculation similar to what the House previously proposed, which limited the payout.
The proposal, which is expected to address the use of Permanent Fund earnings and constitutionally protecting a Permanent Fund dividend, is set for introduction Monday.
It is being pushed by House leaders, frustrated by the Republican-led Senate’s opposition to taxes as a way to diversify state revenues. But it could be a heavy lift.
Two-thirds of each the House and Senate must approve a proposed constitutional amendment before it can go to voters. The 22-member House majority can’t reach that threshold without help from minority Republicans.
Recent headlines
-
Wrangell pizza shop owner gets $25,000 grant for aeroponic farmingDixie Booker hopes to eventually build a 2,000-square-foot greenhouse with more than 100 aeroponic towers to grow year-round produce for the community.
-
For this expat mom, raising healthy girls means going to prisonA Sitka woman is in prison, pending extradition to the United Kingdom to face charges that she abducted her children to the United States. She says she left an abusive situation for her and her children.
-
Villages of Napaskiak and Marshall call for emergency declarations over alcohol-related crime and deathsTribal Administrator Sharon Williams said that five Napaskiak residents have died in alcohol-related incidents since Bethel legalized alcohol sales in 2016. That’s a little over 1 percent of the village’s total population.
-
NOAA rule sets dates for 2018 halibut seasonThe 2018 halibut season will open March 24 and close Nov. 7. Quotas from 2017 remain in place, but that that's likely to change.