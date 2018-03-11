Rep. Guttenberg expected at work Monday after medical scare

The speaker of the Alaska House said he expects Rep. David Guttenberg back at work on Monday.
Guttenberg was taken to a hospital Thursday for what was characterized as an unknown medical emergency.
Speaker Bryce Edgmon told reporters Friday that he thinks Guttenberg had an issue with his blood pressure medication. He said he expects Guttenberg to be released from the hospital Friday and on the House floor Monday.
House Majority Leader Chris Tuck said Guttenberg was in good spirits Thursday and jokingly blamed his medical situation on another lawmaker’s pie.
Guttenberg is a Democrat from Fairbanks.
