Juneau Afternoon: 2024 News Roundup

KTOO reporter Anna Canny interviews Leslie Daugherty, Chief Bridge Engineer for Alaska Dept. Transportation and Public Facilities, along Mendenhall River during the August 2024 glacial outburst flood. (Photo by Clarise Larson/KTOO)

On this episode:

KTOO Audience Engagement Editor Adelyn Baxter chats with host Bostin Christopher for the 2024 News Round-up, which features a countdown of the most viewed stories of the year, plus other stories that impacted Juneau throughout 2024. Then, new Managing Editor Claire Stremple shares her vision and goals for the newsroom for 2025 and beyond.

Stories featured and discussed in this episode include:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

