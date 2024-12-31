Juneau Afternoon: 2024 News Roundup

On this episode:
KTOO Audience Engagement Editor Adelyn Baxter chats with host Bostin Christopher for the 2024 News Round-up, which features a countdown of the most viewed stories of the year, plus other stories that impacted Juneau throughout 2024. Then, new Managing Editor Claire Stremple shares her vision and goals for the newsroom for 2025 and beyond.
Stories featured and discussed in this episode include:
- Top five KTOO stories viewed online:
- Close encounters with a curious killer whale remind Juneau residents of the city’s wild nature
- Mendenhall River neighbors recount narrow escapes after record-breaking glacial outburst flood
- Juneau hunters recount brown bear attack on Admiralty Island that left one battered, but alive
- With cruise tourism booming, Juneau has negotiated a limit on how many passengers can come off ships
- ‘Not in the business of just giving away our entire collections:’ Denver Art Museum denies Lingít claims for repatriation
- Other featured stories:
- US Navy apologizes for 1882 destruction of Angoon
- Biden to issue landmark apology over Native American boarding schools
- 40-year-old totem pole finds new home at Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center
- Two Lingít Juneau residents recognized for contributions to arts in Alaska
- SHI’s Rosita Worl honored at White House with National Humanities Medal
- Final election results show new, old faces elected as Ship Free Saturdays fails
- Voters sank Ship Free Saturdays, but Juneau’s debate over tourism is far from over
- School Board votes to consolidate middle schools at Thunder Mountain, high schools at Juneau-Douglas: Yadaa.at Kalé
- Effort to recall Juneau’s school board president, vice president secures spot on local ballot
- Flood-prone Juneau homeowners remain divided on city’s plan to address glacial outbursts
- Community expresses sadness and anger at vigil for Juneau man killed by police
- Juneau residents call for more accountability as investigation into deadly police shooting continues
- Other newsroom series mentioned:
