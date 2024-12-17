Flood-prone Juneau homeowners remain divided on city’s plan to address glacial outbursts

The debate over the City and Borough of Juneau’s controversial plan to fight glacial outburst floods continued during Monday’s Assembly meeting.

The proposal to install military-grade HESCO flood barriers along key sections of the Mendenhall River, at a cost of $7.83 million for the first phase, has received mixed reception from residents in the Mendenhall Valley’s flood-prone neighborhoods.

More than 20 people testified on Monday. Some expressed frustration and anger with the city’s approach. Others, like Brandi Tolsma, championed it as the best way to safeguard homes before next summer’s flood season. Tolsma’s home on Sharon Street was among the nearly 300 properties damaged during this August’s record-breaking outburst.

“Over four and half months later, my family and I are still piecing our home back together, trying to rebuild what we lost,” she said. “This choice is clear. These barriers are not a permanent fix. They are a bridge to a more comprehensive solution.”

Glacial outburst floods have become an annual summer occurrence in Juneau, though the 2023 and 2024 floods were uniquely catastrophic. The city has maintained that the flood barriers, which were recommended by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, are the only viable flood prevention that could be quickly installed by next spring or summer.

To cover the cost of installing the barriers and reinforcing the riverbank to support them, the city would provide some funding via Juneau taxpayer dollars, while the rest would be split among nearly 500 flood-prone homes through the creation of a local improvement district, or LID.

But before the district is created, more than half of those affected homeowners must support the plan. If they approve, homeowners at the greatest risk of flooding would have to pay a share over the course of the next 10 years. But many, like Molly Zaleski of Meander Way, have already said they’ll object.

“I feel like we’re being forced into this position,” Zaleski testified on Monday. “I feel like if you guys want to push forward with these HESCO barriers, then the city should pay for it.”

The cost has been a sticking point in the plan’s rollout. The Assembly attempted to address that concern on Monday. The original plan outlined a 50/50 split for the project budget between the city and homeowners like Zaleski, who would have to pay nearly $8,000 each. The Assembly amended the plan to a 60/40 split, which would bring the cost for homeowners down to just over $6,000.

Still, some said they’d vote against the project even if it came at no cost to them. Residents raised a variety of objections on the basis of liability if the barriers fail, sacrifice of personal property along the riverfront or concern that the installation of barriers might distract from a more long-term solution at the source of the flood, either by proactively draining Suicide Basin or building a levee, dam or dike at Mendenhall Lake.

While waiting for a long-term solution, riverfront homeowners like John Cooper of Meander Way would have to host the flood barriers on private property for up to 10 years. In his testimony, Cooper said he’s willing to do it.

“I’m going to lose a significant portion of my backyard to do so,” Cooper said. “But I’m ready to do that for the good of other people that are inside this flood area.”

City manager Katie Koester has said that the city is committed to more permanent flood fighting too. The Assembly has already set aside $3 million in funding to develop that plan, and this week, the U.S. Forest Service committed an additional $1 million. But any long-term fix won’t come quickly.

“I can’t tell you how long it will take to find a long-term solution. I can tell you that it will require persistence on all of our parts to keep our federal partners feeling the same sense of urgency that we do” Koester said Monday. “Large expensive projects take a long time to design, engineer and, most importantly, find funding for.”

In previous meetings, Koester has indicated that a failure to install the barriers may jeopardize federal support for a long-term fix down the line.

In testimony as a private citizen, recently retired Assembly member Michelle Hale implored the Assembly to support the city’s plan. Hale, who lives in the Mendenhall Valley outside of the proposed improvement district, previously called the flood an “existential threat” to Juneau.

“The Army Corps of Engineers are the experts at flood control, and their recommendation right now is to install the HESCO barriers,” Hale said. “A dike is a great idea, but there is way too much at risk to try and push through and install a dike this year, before the 2025 jokulhaup.”

The time-sensitive nature of this flood, which could return with similar or larger magnitude next summer, has repeatedly been stressed as the reason for the barriers. If the local improvement district fails to pass, the city has stated in writing that they would not have time to pursue an alternative flood mitigation project.

Sam Hatch, who lives on the riverfront on Meander Way, said that stance has contributed to anger and resistance across the Mendenhall Valley. Hatch said he is supportive of short-term flood fighting, but he’ll refuse to host the flood barriers on his property if the local improvement district is approved. He asked the city to consider alternatives

“If the LID fails, will the city and Assembly take no action — as these documents indicate — and abandon our neighborhoods to the flood waters,” Hatch said, referring to written statements in the Assembly meeting packet.

Hatch, and the 465 other homeowners in the proposed improvement district, will receive a mailer this week with more information about the plan. The city will also host a neighborhood meeting in January to share more information.

Affected homeowners must object in writing or they will be considered in favor of the plan. They have until Feb. 3 to object. If more than 50% do, then the plan fails, though there’s a slim chance that the Assembly could override that decision at its Feb. 3 meeting.