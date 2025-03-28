‘High Sign of the Sea’ Fireside lecture with Yumi Arimitsu, SEAGLA April events, Juneau Chamber of Commerce

Audio Podcast
On this episode:
- Preview of the final Fireside Lecture entitled “High Sign of the Sea” with Yumi Arimitsu about early warning signs from seabirds about changes in the marine environment
- April event calendar offerings from SEAGLA with Summer Christiansen
- Juneau Chamber of Commerce update with Ben Brown
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.