‘High Sign of the Sea’ Fireside lecture with Yumi Arimitsu, SEAGLA April events, Juneau Chamber of Commerce

Singer Marc Brown in concert to support Tlingit & Haida education campus; Traditional Games in Juneau this April; CBJ Parks and Recreation updates On this episode: Singer Marc Brown visits the studio ahead of his performance for the Tlingit & Haida Education Campus fundraising event; Organizer Kyle Worl and student athletes visit to preview the Traditional Games happening in Juneau in April; CBJ Parks and Recreation shares info on Adopt-a-Flower and more upcoming events.