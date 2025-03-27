Drag, grants, pancakes and the diaper bank – upcoming community events in Juneau

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team . Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon .

Hot Buttered Rum plays Juneau, JAMHI turns 40, and the HOLI Festival of Colors On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: The progressive bluegrass band Hot Buttered Rum plays The Crystal Saloon March 21 & 22; JAMHI Health & Wellness celebrates 40 years of operation in Juneau; Jen from the Library shares events and reading and watching recommendations for Women's History Month; Nimmy Philips shares all about the HOLI Festival of Colors happening in downtown Juneau on Monday, March 24.

Mindset coach Julie Peters on creating the life you want in cooperation with the universe On today's program: Mindset coach Julie Peters is offering a workshop on co-creating with the universe; Deborah Craig from the Juneau Commission on Aging shares upcoming events and programs; The University of Alaska Southeast Chancellor, Dr. Aparna Palmer, discusses the new Yamaha maintenance certificate and the upcoming UA Giving Day.