KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Singer Marc Brown in concert to support Tlingit & Haida education campus; Traditional Games in Juneau this April; CBJ Parks and Recreation updates

by

Audio Podcast

Video Podcast

On this episode:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Common Murre ( Uria aalge), also known as Common Guillemot. Photographed at Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward, Alaska. (Creative Commons photo courtesy of Dick Daniels)

'High Sign of the Sea' Fireside lecture with Yumi Arimitsu, SEAGLA April events, Juneau Chamber of Commerce

On this episode: Preview of the final Fireside Lecture entitled "High Sign of the Sea" with Yumi Arimitsu about early warning signs from seabirds about changes in the marine environment; April event calendar offerings from SEAGLA; Monthly update from Juneau Chamber of Commerce.

Drag, grants, pancakes and the diaper bank - upcoming community events in Juneau

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: event previews with Juneau Drag, Juneau Senior Center, Juneau Community Foundation, and Juneau Diaper Bank.

Hot Buttered Rum plays Juneau, JAMHI turns 40, and the HOLI Festival of Colors

On this episode of Juneau Afternoon: The progressive bluegrass band Hot Buttered Rum plays The Crystal Saloon March 21 & 22; JAMHI Health & Wellness celebrates 40 years of operation in Juneau; Jen from the Library shares events and reading and watching recommendations for Women's History Month; Nimmy Philips shares all about the HOLI Festival of Colors happening in downtown Juneau on Monday, March 24.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications