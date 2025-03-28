Singer Marc Brown in concert to support Tlingit & Haida education campus; Traditional Games in Juneau this April; CBJ Parks and Recreation updates

Audio Podcast
On this episode:
- Singer Marc Brown visits the studio ahead of his performance on Friday, March 29, for the Education Campus fundraising event at Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall
- Organizer Kyle Worl and student athletes visit to preview the Traditional Games happening in Juneau on April 4, 5 & 6
- CBJ Parks and Recreation shares info on Adopt-a-Flower and more upcoming events
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.