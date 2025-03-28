Singer Marc Brown in concert to support Tlingit & Haida education campus; Traditional Games in Juneau this April; CBJ Parks and Recreation updates

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team . Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon .

'High Sign of the Sea' Fireside lecture with Yumi Arimitsu, SEAGLA April events, Juneau Chamber of Commerce On this episode: Preview of the final Fireside Lecture entitled "High Sign of the Sea" with Yumi Arimitsu about early warning signs from seabirds about changes in the marine environment; April event calendar offerings from SEAGLA; Monthly update from Juneau Chamber of Commerce.