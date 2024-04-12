Juneau Afternoon: The Daquiri Queens, Misner & Smith, and Shonti & Will live from the Red Carpet Stage

On today’s program:
- The Daiquiri Queens from Lafayette, Louisiana, are the featured dance band at the 49th Alaska Folk Festival. They will play dance sets at the Juneau Arts and Culture Center on Friday night, April 12, at 8:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 13, at 9:20 p.m. Before the Friday show, they will give a short primer on Cajun dance
- Misner & Smith are a Northern California-based duo. Billed as “technically precise songwriting mirrored with an improvisatory spirit and soaring harmonies,” Sam Misner and Megan Smith have become one of the most acclaimed acts in the Americana world.
- Their latest album “All is Song” can be found on all major streaming platforms
- Shonti Elder & Will Putman have been playing music together since 1983, first meeting at festivals across Alaska. Will and Trudy live in Fairbanks, and Shonti (and her husband Bill) live in Wasilla. They have recorded two albums of original songs.
- More on Shonti Elder can be found at: https://www.shontielder.com
- More on Will Putman can be found at: http://www.trillmusic.net/
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.