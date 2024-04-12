KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Afternoon: The Daquiri Queens, Misner & Smith, and Shonti & Will live from the Red Carpet Stage

by

Misner & Smith on the Red Carpet Stage in Studio 2K at KTOO. (Bostin Christopher/KTOO)

Friday, April 12, 2024 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

  • The Daiquiri Queens from Lafayette, Louisiana, are the featured dance band at the 49th Alaska Folk Festival. They will play dance sets at the Juneau Arts and Culture Center on Friday night, April 12, at 8:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 13, at 9:20 p.m. Before the Friday show, they will give a short primer on Cajun dance

  • Misner & Smith are a Northern California-based duo. Billed as “technically precise songwriting mirrored with an improvisatory spirit and soaring harmonies,” Sam Misner and Megan Smith have become one of the most acclaimed acts in the Americana world.
    • Their latest album “All is Song” can be found on all major streaming platforms

  • Shonti Elder & Will Putman have been playing music together since 1983, first meeting at festivals across Alaska. Will and Trudy live in Fairbanks, and Shonti (and her husband Bill) live in Wasilla. They have recorded two albums of original songs.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Juneau Afternoon: Alaska Folk Festival features bluegrass legend Laurie Lewis and The Right Hands

Bluegrass legend Laurie Lewis plays the Red Carpet Stage live in Studio 2K and talks about when she first discovered music and her joy in attending the Alaska Folk Festival. Plus, additional music from Ken Waldman and The Wild Ones, and The Casey Smith Project.

Juneau Afternoon: Juneau musician Kennedy Jo performs live on the Red Carpet Stage

Musician Kennedy Jo performs live in the studio on the Red Carpet Stage, plus conversations with KTOO's Clarise Larson about the start of cruise ship season, Glory Hall on their upcoming Empty Bowls fundraiser, and Juneau Audubon Society has a presentation on marmots this week.

Juneau Afternoon: "Hydrate & Caffeinate" at The Pottery Jungle

"Hydrate & Caffeinate," a music side stage taking place during the 49th Alaska Folk Festival, will feature musicians and also offer an open mic for the duration of the festival. Also, live music in studio from Sunny Porch and Anna Mahanor (from Rain Dogs).

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications