Juneau Afternoon: Event previews of the ‘Early Learning Fair,’ ‘After School Special,’ and ‘Spirits of Alaska’

On today’s program:
- “After School Special” Goldtown Theater concert with Molly Lewis, Marian Call, Sophie Lager, and Seth Boyer
- AEYC “Early Learning Fair” is Friday, April 26 at Dimond Park Fieldhouse
- Updates and events from the Juneau Chamber of Commerce including “Spirits of Alaska,” Saturday, April 27
- The Friends of Jensen-Olsen Arboretum with a preview of the upcoming summer season
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.