KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Afternoon: Event previews of the ‘Early Learning Fair,’ ‘After School Special,’ and ‘Spirits of Alaska’

by

“After School Special” at the Goldtown Theater, April 25, 2024 (Image courtesy of Marian Call)

Wednesday, April 25, 2024 — Full Episode

On today’s program:

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Juneau Afternoon: Theater at Latitude 58 revives the 1913 melodramatic farce 'Seven Keys to Baldpate'

On this episode: The Northwest ADA Center offers resources and assistance to businesses, state and local governments, and people with disabilities, Theater at Latitude 58's production of "Seven Keys to Baldpate," and the Juneau Community Cleanup with Litter Free is Saturday, April 27.

Juneau Afternoon: The Daquiri Queens, Misner & Smith, and Shonti & Will live from the Red Carpet Stage

The Alaska Folk Festival continues through Sunday, April 14. And on Juneau Afternoon, the week closes out with live music with featured dance band The Daquiri Queens, California duo Misner & Smith, and Shonti Elder and Will Putman.

Juneau Afternoon: Alaska Folk Festival features bluegrass legend Laurie Lewis and The Right Hands

Bluegrass legend Laurie Lewis plays the Red Carpet Stage live in Studio 2K and talks about when she first discovered music and her joy in attending the Alaska Folk Festival. Plus, additional music from Ken Waldman and The Wild Ones, and The Casey Smith Project.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications