Culture Rich Conversations: Hot topics in Black culture April 2024

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, host Christina Michelle and her guests discuss all the latest hot topics in Black culture.

It’s only been four months, but there’s already plenty to talk about! With the ongoing feud between Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and J. Cole, as well as P. Diddy and his salacious allegations, this roundtable discussion covers it all and so much more.

Christina Michelle hosts the conversation. Culture Rich Conversations airs Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast.

Subscribe to the podcast:



