Culture Rich Conversations: Hot topics in Black culture April 2024

by

Host Christina Michelle and Al Wilson have a candid discussion about the hottest topics in Black culture today

On this episode of Culture Rich Conversations from Juneau’s Black Awareness Association, host Christina Michelle and her guests discuss all the latest hot topics in Black culture. 

It’s only been four months, but there’s already plenty to talk about! With the ongoing feud between Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and J. Cole, as well as P. Diddy and his salacious allegations, this roundtable discussion covers it all and so much more. 

Christina Michelle hosts the conversation. Culture Rich Conversations airs Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast.

Culture Rich Conversations is a production of KTOO in partnership
with the Black Awareness Association of Juneau.
Natasha Boozer produced today’s show
with assistance from Cheryl Snyder, Bostin Christopher, and Erin Tripp.

