Juneau Afternoon: Alaska Robotics Mini-Con brings local and national artists together for a comic convention unique to Juneau

- A preview of Alaska Robotics Mini-Con 2024 happening Saturday, April 27
- Upcoming events from the Juneau Public Library
- The 5th Annual Walk Southeast from CBJ Parks and Recreation
- Juneau Bach Society presents its Spring concert featuring the Music of Vivaldi and Bach for soloists, chorus, and orchestra
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.