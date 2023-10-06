Juneau Afternoon: Mga Kuwento podcast premiere plus live performances from Mike Block Trio and Miko & Word Play

On today’s program:
- MGA KUWENTO: Podcast launch and playing of episode one
- Singers from THEATER ALASKA will be presenting a cabaret at the Saturday Mga Kuwento event at Filipino Community Hall
- Saturday, October 7 Noon to 5:00 p.m. at Filipino Community Hall
- Juneau Jazz and Classics: Mike Block Trio
- Saturday, October 7 at 7:00 p.m. at Elizabeth Peratrovich Hall
- Link the “The Block Strap”
