KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Afternoon: Mga Kuwento podcast premiere plus live performances from Mike Block Trio and Miko & Word Play

by

Friday, October 6 — Episode

On today’s program:

Mike Montoya and Word Play perform in Studio 2K at KTOO.
Mike Block Trio performs in Studio 2K at KTOO.

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple Podcasts
NPR One
Spotify
Stitcher
RSS

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.

Sign up for The Signal

Top Alaska stories delivered to your inbox every week

Read next

Culture Rich Conversations: Racial Microaggressions in American Culture

Host Christina Michelle and producer Natasha Boozer have a sensitive yet important conversation about the Black-lived experience of microaggressions and racism in our country.

Mga Kuwento: Filipinos of Juneau museum exhibit opens Friday, October 6, 2023

Conversation on today's show: City Museum opening of Mga Kuwento: Filipinos in Juneau, Chelsey Green and the Green Project plays Juneau Jazz & Classics, and Juneau Community Bands Oktoberfest Fall Concert.

The Calder Quartet kicks off Juneau Jazz & Classics Fall Music Festival

Conversations today include: live music with the Calder Quartet, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Mga Kuwento kicks off this week, and Arts Round-up with the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications