Assembly members Christine Woll and Greg Smith | Community members encourage participation in Visitor Industry Task Force | ‘Sabbath Queen’ screens at Jewish Film Festival

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded live on Wednesday, June 17, 2026



Juneau Afternoon featuring Assembly members Christine Woll and Greg Smith on the finalized FY 27 city budget, plus citizen feedback is sought at the Visitor Industry Task Force meeting, and the documentary film “Sabbath Queen” screens at the Jewish Film Festival at the Goldtown.

Audio Podcast

Video Livestream

Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

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Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Lisa Purves.