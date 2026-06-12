National Cancer Survivors Day | Mountain Rescue National Convention | SeaCoast Marathon Relay

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded live on Wednesday, June 10, 2026
- Cancer Connection of Juneau hosts a National Cancer Survivors Day celebration on Sunday, June 14
- Juneau Mountain Rescue co-hosts the National Mountain Rescue Convention in Juneau
- SeaCoast Marathon Relay is a full marathon on Saturday, June 13
Audio Podcast
Video Livestream
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
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Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Lisa Purves.