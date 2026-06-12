SeaBank Report | Arts Vibrancy Grant | Artist Clifton Guthrie | Perseverance Theatre’s summer camp and new season

Juneau Afternoon – Recorded live on Thursday, June 11, 2026
- SeaBank Natural Capital Report provides an overview of the economic and cultural value of the Southeast Alaska ecosystem. The new edition will be released this July.
- Juneau Community Foundation Arts Vibrancy and Artists Awards now accepting applications.
- Artist Clifton Guthrie on his collaboration and participation in the “Intertwined: Returning to Our Roots” show at Aan Hít.
- Perseverance Theatre’s STAR summer arts program for youth, plus a sneak peek at the new season featuring the first-ever Tlingit Opera.
Audio Podcast
Video Livestream
Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.
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Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.
Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.