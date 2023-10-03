Juneau Afternoon: Interview with Mga Kuwento Executive Producer Tasha Elizarde

Full interview with Mga Kuwento Executive Producer Tasha Elizarde

For the better part of a year, the KTOO newsroom has been working on a large project that culminates and launches this week. Mga Kuwento, which means “the stories” in Tagalog, is led by KTOO’s Community Engagement Producer, Tasha Elizarde. Tasha and the team worked with many partners on this project, including Filipino Community Inc., and the Juneau-Douglas City Museum.

This is the full conversation with Tasha about the inspiration behind the project and some details on each of the components: the community celebration, the museum exhibit, and the podcast.

For more details, visit the following:

Filipino Community Inc. on Facebook

KTOO Mga Kuwento information page

KTOO Filipinos in Alaska webpage

Here are the dates to remember:

NEW PODCAST LAUNCH | Oct. 6: The newest KTOO podcast, Mga Kuwento, premieres. Listen on your favorite podcast app or find it on ktoo.org.

EXHIBIT OPENING | Oct. 6 from 4 to 7 p.m.: An exhibit showcasing photos from the 1920s, parade and dance costumes, family mementos and art runs through November 22 at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum. The First Friday celebration will feature Filipino desserts by local chefs.

COMMUNITY CELEBRATION | Oct. 7 from 12 to 5 p.m.: The entire community is invited to join Filipino Community, Inc. for food incorporating Filipino flavors, cultural workshops, live music and a historical installation at the Filipino Community Hall, 251 South Franklin Street.



Bostin Christopher hosts the conversation. Juneau Afternoon airs at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO and KAUK with a rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m. Listen online or subscribe to the podcast at ktoo.org/juneauafternoon.

Subscribe to the podcast:

Juneau Afternoon is a production of the KTOO Arts and Culture Team.

Bostin Christopher produced today’s show with help from Erin Tripp.